Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 197,698 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 196,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.41. 7,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.84 and its 200 day moving average is $269.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

