Monetary Management Group Inc. Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $15.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $840.98. 17,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,689. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $848.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $750.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

