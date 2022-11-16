Monetary Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.30. 90,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,116. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

