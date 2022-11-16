Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 5,110 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after buying an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,412,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.96. 143,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $355.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.83. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.