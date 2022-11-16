Monero (XMR) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Monero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $127.77 or 0.00774155 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $55.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,504.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00348956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00120308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00643526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00232440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00238172 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,201,442 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.