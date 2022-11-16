Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at UBS Group

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

NYSE:MCW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

In related news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 36,978 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $332,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1,553.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 442,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 415,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,111,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

