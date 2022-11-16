MinePlex (PLEX) Price Hits $0.14

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $42.13 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00571639 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.90 or 0.29775738 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,053,625 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

