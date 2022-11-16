Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MNMD has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 51.17.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

MNMD opened at 2.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 2.35 and a 12 month high of 35.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 548,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

