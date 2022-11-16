Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 34.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 25.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. 37,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $170.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.