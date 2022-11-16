Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Trading Down 4%

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAXGet Rating)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.08. Approximately 44,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 50,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.86 target price on shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$431.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.08.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

