Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $33,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

