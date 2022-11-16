MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 6.8%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.27. 47,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,532,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,875,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MicroVision by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,561,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after buying an additional 320,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MicroVision by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MicroVision by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

