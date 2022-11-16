Michael Brown Sells 207,208,640 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Michael Brown sold 207,208,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,432,518.40 ($14,609,304.82).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Shares of Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 6.82 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Seeing Machines Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.28 ($0.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.50. The firm has a market cap of £283.40 million and a PE ratio of -11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

