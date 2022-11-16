MGO One Seven LLC Sells 369 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

