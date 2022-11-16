MGO One Seven LLC Sells 160 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $247.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

