MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $597.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.15.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

