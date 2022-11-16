MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $813,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 32.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

