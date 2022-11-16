MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American Tower by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.47.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $219.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.28. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile



American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

