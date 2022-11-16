MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 678.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.