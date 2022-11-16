MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

