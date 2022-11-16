MGO One Seven LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in General Motors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

