MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.2% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,360 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $271,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

