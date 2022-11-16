MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells $760,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.3 %

MGM traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. 3,314,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,411. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.