MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.18 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $18.70 or 0.00113420 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $82.27 million and $7.18 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,482.20 or 0.99994109 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010376 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00042316 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00239736 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,400,828 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,400,827.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.8609325 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $4,844,862.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

