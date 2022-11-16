Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.73.
Methanex Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.62.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
