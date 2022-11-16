Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 230,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 459,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Meten Holding Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meten Holding Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

