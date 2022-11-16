Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Trading Up 9.6%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. 247,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Meridian Mining UK Societas from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

