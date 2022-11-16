MEG Energy (MEGEF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS: MEGEF):

11/14/2022 – MEG Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/10/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

11/10/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

11/10/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

9/30/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00.

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 71,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

