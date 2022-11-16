Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 66,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

