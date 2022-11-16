Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

