Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.57

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 76268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DR. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Medical Facilities Trading Down 4.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.62. The firm has a market cap of C$200.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
Featured Articles
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.