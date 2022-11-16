Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.57

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 76268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DR. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.62. The firm has a market cap of C$200.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

Medical Facilities Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 38.88%.

(Get Rating)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.