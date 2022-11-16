Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143.51 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.66). 127,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 356,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.65).

Medica Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.68. The company has a market cap of £168.96 million and a PE ratio of 2,316.67.

Medica Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medica Group

Medica Group Company Profile

In other Medica Group news, insider Stuart Quin bought 59,900 shares of Medica Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £74,875 ($87,984.72).

(Get Rating)

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

