MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. 750,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

