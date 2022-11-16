MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:MDU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. 750,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group Company Profile
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.
