Mdex (MDX) Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week

Mdex (MDX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $83.01 million and $15.69 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,675,148 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

