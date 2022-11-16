Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 555,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 8,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,887. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

