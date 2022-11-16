Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.89

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 6669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.
Mativ Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $593.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Mativ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.
