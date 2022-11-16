Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.89

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 6669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Mativ Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $593.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mativ Company Profile

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,085.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,541.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $37,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 44,380 shares of company stock worth $1,094,262. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.