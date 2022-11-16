Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.
Masonite International Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE DOOR traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $74.55. 113,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.