Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Masonite International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DOOR traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $74.55. 113,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 816.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 52,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,453,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

