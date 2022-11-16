Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Acquires $3,966,936.06 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.58. 790,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.03. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,234,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,537,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $146,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 195.9% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

