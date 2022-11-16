Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,697 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $68,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.7 %

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $511.52. 73,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,441. The firm has a market cap of $477.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

