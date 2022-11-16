Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 62,339 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,339 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $36,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 148,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. 141,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,152,627. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

