Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 18,890 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $31,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $9.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.43. 8,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.19. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.