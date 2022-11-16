Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 10,784 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $25,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $169.40. 11,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.27. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

