Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,410 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

