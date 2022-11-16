Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 158,802 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,802 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $28,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

TSN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.61. 48,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,561. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.