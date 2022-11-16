Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,494 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $38,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 45,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

