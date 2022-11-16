Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Accenture were worth $59,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $290.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.97 and its 200-day moving average is $284.86. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

