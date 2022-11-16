Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,728 shares during the period. Kroger comprises about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of Kroger worth $45,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 55,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676,169. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

