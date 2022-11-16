Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of MLM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,827. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.