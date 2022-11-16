Martin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 199.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,163,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,211 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 188,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 109.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 3.1 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. 191,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,980,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

