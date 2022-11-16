Martin Investment Management LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $14,313,262 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.90. 129,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

